A former director of John Fredriksen’s private Seatankers group has taken on a new role at a Norwegian cleantech company.

Gunnar Eliassen was a close adviser to the shipping tycoon until he resigned earlier in 2023 after seven years.

He has now been proposed as the new chairman of Oslo-listed Soiltech, which specialises in the treatment, recycling and responsible handling of contaminated water and solid waste.