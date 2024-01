The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has named former Tamar Ship Management technical director Chris Goldsworthy as its new chief executive.

He takes over the position from Gwynne Lewis who is retiring, having been in the position since 2020, the London-based organisation confirmed.

Goldsworthy is a Fellow of the IMarEST and former Cyprus Branch Chair, a post he held between October 2013 and June 2018.