Only a handful of companies can boast of being older than most of the world’s nation-states, including the ones they are based in.

German shipowner F Laeisz celebrated its membership of that select group on 23 March with a grand gala concert in its home city of Hamburg.

“It is a company event as far as tax deductibility is concerned but a family-and-friends event for everyone on and off stage,” F Laeisz chief executive and owner Nikolaus H Schues told the hundreds of guests from Germany and abroad.