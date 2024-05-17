Genco Shipping & Trading chief executive John Wobensmith is no doubt a well-recognised industry figure with nearly 20 years at the New York-listed dry bulk owner under his belt, but perhaps it took a hall of fame induction for some of us to get a better sense of the man.

That happened this week courtesy of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey, which made Wobensmith one of the five entries into its International Maritime Hall of Fame before a crowd of 500 at Chelsea Piers in lower Manhattan.