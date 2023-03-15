Therese Boman has become Swedish tanker owner Furetank’s first female captain.

And the master of the 18,000-dwt Fure Vinga (built 2021) believes her example can encourage other women to follow a career at sea.

Boman, described by Furetank as “competent and ambitious”, joined her first vessel as a junior officer after graduating.

She then came to Furetank as a chief officer two years ago.

“I always knew I wanted to become a captain,” Boman said.

“Since I started at Furetank, the management has continuously trusted me to step by step take on more responsibility. I enjoy being involved in all happenings on board, talking to everyone in the crew and finding solutions together for whatever dilemmas might appear,” she added.

Boman explained being a master involves constant learning.

“Also, it is great fun to manoeuvre the vessel,” she said.

Her first mission as a captain was leaving the quay in Amsterdam, passing through the lock and heading towards Grangemouth in Scotland.

“It was a great feeling. Everyone on board is so supporting and happy for me, as well as the shore personnel,” Boman added.

A positive trend

The new captain said she does not attach much importance to gender but still sees a positive trend in the industry.

“Shipping has traditionally been a strongly male profession, so it is a great thing that more and more women are making their way here. And the more females there are in the industry, the more want to join,” she added.

“This is positive for everyone on board: a mix is always the best,” Boman said.

Her next goal is to continue gaining experience so that one day she may be able to bring back one of Furetank’s Chinese newbuildings to Sweden.

Furetank said: “Giving our employees the opportunity to develop their skills and follow their aspirations is a core value.”