Maritime lawyer and keen musician Julian Clark has released a song to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The Gard vice president and senior legal advisor was inspired to write and record the song, Putin’s War, after hosting two Ukrainian refugee families in his UK home.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVergv8kPmU&quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;watch on YouTube&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

He has called his campaign Dancing in the Craters.

The video is available on YouTube here.

The song, highlighting the impact of war from a child’s perspective, was recorded by Clark’s band Love Street at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio, and produced by award-winning producer George Shilling.

Putin’s War is a grand ballad based around haunting piano and violin, with moving lyrics and vocals from Clark.

Article continues below the advert

The video was produced by Ukrainian filmmaker Angelina Bakaliar, who combines real-life footage with emotive graphics.

Proceeds from the song’s sales are being shared between international maritime charity Stella Maris, which is working in Odesa to support Ukrainian seafarers and their families, and Caritas Ukraine, which provides humanitarian support in the country.

Clark said: “This is the most challenging but meaningful thing I have ever done. I felt compelled to write this song and Angelina’s powerful visuals have brought it to life and helped us to take the audience on this journey with Ukraine’s people.

“Hope shines through the tragedy and we all look forward to the day that sunflowers once again grow in a rebuilt Ukraine.”

The lawyer urged people to donate what they can.

“The Ukrainian people need our support. What has become page four or five reading for many remains front page for those fighting for their country in Ukraine,” he said.

“Every donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference for the people of Ukraine, Ukrainian seafarers and their families. Help us support Ukraine and ensure their struggle is not forgotten.”

The campaign says £21 ($27) will buy a food box to feed a Ukrainian family for one week.

Donations to Dancing in the Craters are via its Just Giving page.