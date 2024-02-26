Well-known shipping lawyer and insurance executive Julian Clark has revealed a terminal cancer diagnosis in a post on his LinkedIn page.

The vice president and senior legal adviser at protection and indemnity club Gard said: “On November 20th I was given 12 months left to live. It’s been a very severe and aggressive form of cancer. Add to that now a mini-stroke and a pretty nasty fall and things have not been great (although the NHS has).”

Clark said he is facing issues such as brain fog and hand trembling, adding it took him nearly an hour to type his short post.

The lawyer also said his wife, Liz, had been doing an amazing job at shielding him.

Explaining the reason for his post, Clark added: “I have always been one of the ‘rip the sticking plaster off’ people so here it is. I hope I don’t cause you any undue upset.”

Clark said “life can be scary sometimes”, before signing off with his trademark humour: “In any event, I am not dead yet”.

In March 2023, TradeWinds reported that Clark was leaving his role as global senior partner at Ince as the law firm collapsed, taking up the Gard position.

Clark had joined Ince in September 2019 from his role as head of shipping at Hill Dickinson.

Last July, the keen musician released a song to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

Clark said he was inspired to write and record the song, Putin’s War, after hosting two Ukrainian refugee families in his UK home.

Shock and sadness

Good wishes poured in on the social media platform.

London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025 posted: “So sorry to read this Julian. Your LISW stage performance of your London medley will always be a highlight for us.”

The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights added: “Julian, we are all shocked and terribly saddened by your news…but unsurprised by your sheer guts and determination. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

MBHL chief executive Finlay Lockie said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. I have so much relished our times together and watched, amazed, as you have zoomed around the firmament, wowing all who have had the pleasure of meeting you.”