Norway's Grieg Maritime Group has elected two new board members.

Espen Gjerde, 43, senior vice president of Wilhelmsen New Energy, will join the board of the Bergen-based shipowner.

He is a director of Reach Subsea, Massterly, Topeka Holding, Loke Marine Minerals and Hyundai Glovis, and has worked for DNV, DVB Bank and SFL Corp.