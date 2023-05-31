A founding partner of tanker giant Hafnia is leaving shipping after a 43-year career.

Anders Engholm will retire from pool company Hafnia Management on 1 June.

Engholm formed the Copenhagen management company in 2010 with Torben Bager, Peter Sebber Larsen and Soren Steenberg following a 12-year stint at Danish owner Torm.

BW Group-controlled shipowner Hafnia said that during his tenure, the executive contributed significantly in 2011 to the launch of the MR and LR1 pools, the latter of which turned into Straits Tankers in partnership with Mitsui OSK Lines of Japan.