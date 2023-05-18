Europe’s candidate to lead the International Maritime Organization said member nations of the UN agency should sign up to a commitment to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris climate agreement.

And Minna Kivimaki, Finland’s top transport official, has highlighted the need to address apparent rule-breaking in the dark fleet.

Kivimaki was a late entrant to the race to succeed South Korea’s Kitack Lim, whose eight-year term as secretary-general concludes at the end of this year.