The 40 foreign shipping executives taking part in Bengal Tiger Line’s 33rd consecutive annual tournament at Singapore’s world-renowned Sentosa Golf Club got a first-hand lesson on why the equatorial island state is always so green.
In pictures: Rain delays play as liner execs tee off for 18 holes with Singapore’s Bengal Tiger Line
But conditions fail to dampen enthusiasm at Singapore shipping’s most popular golf tournament
25 August 2023 2:50 GMT Updated 25 August 2023 2:50 GMT
By
in Singapore