UK ship agency and port services giant Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has recruited BP heavyweight Anna Evangelidis to the new role of chief operating officer.

The shipping executive joined on Tuesday, bringing a wealth of experience from the UK oil major, but also Saipem and Lloyd’s Register.

She is replacing chief operations officer Trond Baade, who is retiring after 20 years.

Baade will remain with Inchcape for a few more months working his notice period and for a handover.