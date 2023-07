Nello D’Alesio, one of the leading figures of the Italian shipping sector in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. He was 80.

His passing has brought tributes for his role over the years at the Tuscan-based D’Alesio Group as well as within the wider Italian shipping community.

D’Alesio is credited with having been a prominent figure over many years at Italian shipowners’ association Confitarma, where he played an especially strong role in the tanker and bunker sectors.