As Norway basks in a long weekend holiday the country’s biggest and best-known shipowner John Fredriksen is about to celebrate a milestone birthday as he turns 80.

JF, as he is widely referred to, has been in the shipping industry spotlight for good and not-so-good for most of his career.

Today, there is added interest and some fascination in a man of his business acumen, wealth and notoriety who is hard at work in his eightieth year.