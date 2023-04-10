Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen is the richest Cypriot with an estimated net worth of $13.3bn.

This is according to CeoWorld magazine, which has published a list of eight billionaires from the country.

Fredriksen has built his huge fortune through stakes in publicly listed shipping companies like Frontline, Golden Ocean, Flex LNG and Avance Gas.

He has private shipowning interests through his Seatankers group, and big investments in tanker owner Euronav and International Seaways, offshore wind shipping company Edda Wind and driller Valaris.