Move over Navig8, there is a new star attraction that is the talk of Posidonia.

Kylie Minogue caused a wave of excitement with an appearance on stage at the Capital Maritime party at the Island on Tuesday night.

Shipowner Evangelos Marinakis is known to be one the great entertainers of Posidonia week, with his party attracting vast and high-energy crowds.

This year was a little special with the Australian singer and actress performing to a delighted crowd.

Shipping social media channels and private Whatsapp exchanges are buzzing with videos and pictures of the former Neighbours star’s set.

Marinakis has form when it comes to hiring international acts for his party, with one highlight from past years being Gloria Gaynor in 2014.

Capital was not alone in hosting Posidonia parties last night. SSY, Gibsons, London P&I Club and Best Oasis are among the big tickets.

Iblea Ship Management general manager Francesca Trotta with Star Bulk Carriers president Hamish Norton at the SSY party. Photo: Joe Brady

(From left) Andonis Paleocrassas and Antonios Margetis of NJ Goulandris, Christos Alexandrou of SSY and Makis Hatzimihalis of Arcadia Shipmanagement. Photo: Joe Brady