Industry veteran Steve Kunzer has big ambitions for Dubai-based Lila Global, the shipowning subsidiary of cash buyer GMS. As chief executive, he wants to turn the company into a top-tier shipowner.

Why Anil Sharma recruited Kunzer back in January is easy to understand. During the decade that Kunzer was at the helm of Idan Ofer’s Tanker Pacific, starting in 2008, he transformed what was then a sizeable tanker company into a multi-sector shipping giant that today is known as Eastern Pacific Shipping.