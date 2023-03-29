UK-based shipowner Lomar Shipping has named Marius Bujor as its new technical director taking over the role from Stylianos Papageorgiou.

Based in the company’s Bremen office, he will lead the company’s global technical teams based in London, Germany, Singapore and China.

Bujor has been with Lomar for eight years, having joined in 2014 as a technical superintendent.

He became a fleet manager four years later and was promoted to deputy technical director in late 2022.

TradeWinds reported on Tuesday that Papageorgiou had been appointed managing director of lomarlabs, a new venture to collaborate with deep-tech start-ups.

Before joining Lomar, Bujor spent seven years with HS Beerederungs GmbH in Germany, with five of those overseeing the company’s newbuilding projects in Europe and Asia.

He also spent two years as technical superintendent at the company headquarters in Haren.

He spent his earlier career in various roles on shore and at sea, latterly as a second engineer.

“In planning for the development of lomarlabs we have concurrently been managing the transition of leadership within our technical department, and are delighted to confirm the appointment of Marius Bujor,” said Lomar chief executive Nicholas Georgiou.

“In more than eight years with Lomar, Marius has demonstrated his ability to lead from the front and adapt to new challenges; skills that will be essential as we steer our path through the developing needs of our industry in the future.”

Bujor said: “It is an honour to be appointed technical director of a best-in-class owner-manager and to lead such exceptional teams working across our Lomar fleet management, crewing, procurement, HSEQ, dry dockings and newbuilding programmes.

“While ensuring that we meet the operational challenges of having a safe, secure and environmentally effective shipping operation, we will also look to implement new initiatives and technologies to improve the efficiency of our diverse fleet of vessels moving forward.”

Lomar Shipping runs a fleet of around 40 container vessel, bulkers and chemical and product tankers, but has been diversify away from its former mainstay business in the container shipping sector.

The company has reportedly sold over 50 vessels since the second quarter of 2020 which has raised around $1.5bn.

Lomar has reinvested those proceeds on, among other things, the $160m purchase last October of Bremen-based chemical product tanker company Carl Buttner.