Veteran AP Moller-Maersk man Lars-Erik Brenoe is bringing his “profound knowledge of international shipping” to Danish bunker and tanker group Monjasa.

The fuel supplier has appointed the experienced executive to its board of directors.

Brenoe spent more than 30 years at the giant Danish shipping group, with 19 years of those spent as personal assistant to legendary former chief executive and chairman Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller.