AP Moller-Maersk’s green fuelling boss Berit Hinnemann has left for a biofuels company.

The executive said she joined domestic operation Green2X as chief technology officer on 1 May.

She joined Maersk in 2020 as senior innovation project manager, and in 2021 became head of decarbonisation business development, before progressing to the role of director of green sourcing strategy and development in December.