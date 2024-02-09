Frederik Guttormsen is leaving his position as top shipping executive at Singapore-based IMC Industrial Group, on the heels of the departure of the head of dry bulk, Michael Holm.

Guttormsen has worked at the company for just over five years, with the title of managing director of shipping.

His departure is the latest of three high-profile shipping departures since last summer, closely following the previously unannounced departure of dry bulk managing director Holm and further back that of commercial director Keith Denholm in June.