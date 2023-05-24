The Mission to Seafarers has raised a total of $1.3m from its Adventure Race Japan fundraising challenge that will be used to support seafarers’ welfare.

The Adventure Race took place from 18 to 21 May on Japan’s Izu Peninsula, with 64 teams from 19 countries tackling the Green Dragon and Black Dragon races amidst challenging weather conditions and mountainous terrain.

Funds raised will be used to support key areas of the Mission to Seafarers’ operations, with a significant portion going to its Emerging Port Strategy that covers the years from 2022 to 2026, which aims to provide a strategic approach to new and existing operations in Asia and globally.