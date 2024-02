The chief executive of Japanese-owned liner giant Ocean Network Express (ONE) is one of three new names appointed to the board of Singapore’s maritime regulator.

Jeremy Nixon joins the board of the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) alongside two non-shipping executives from the city state.

They were named as Allen Lew, the chairman of the local security group Certis and Yeo Siew Eng, a director at Singapore-listed data centre real estate investment trust Keppel DC REIT Management.