Pacific Basin has named a former Maersk veteran as its new chief financial officer.

Michael Tonnes Jorgensen, 57, will take up the post on 17 July 2023 subject to the issuance of his Hong Kong employment visa, the shipowner said.

The 57-year-old Dane started his career in shipping with A.P. Moller-Maersk in 1988 as a trainee.

Between 1988 and 1994, he held various junior financial management positions in France and Denmark before moving on to become general manager and chief financial officer of Maersk Russia.