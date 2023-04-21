Are you drifting off at your PC on a Friday? Time for a little Scandi heavy-metal tinged with a little magic of Eurovision perhaps?

Take five and feast your eyes on three guitar supremos onboard the 154,644-dwt shuttle tanker Bodil Knutsen (built 2011) with their original rendition of — well what else “The Bodil Knutsen Song”.

Bask in the rock lyrics — “Bodil is her name, oil is in her vein, North Sea is her game, we are committed to safety” and the catchy “the weather is rough, but for her, it’s a puff, Bodil is so tough”.

Enjoy the sparkling sweep of sea panoramas from onboard alongside some of the more challenging marine conditions and check out the crew at work around the ship.

But seriously — marvel at some classy on-deck guitar playing.

“No doubt life at sea can be rough at times, but then it really helps to have good colleagues around you,” Martin Algroy said, thanking chief engineer, fellow guitarist and co-writer Sergejs Zeigurs and Brian Santos on bass.

The VOC [volatile organic compounds] engineer explained the vid is a project that he and his colleagues worked on while onboard the tanker during the Easter break.

“The song is about life onboard and of course a reminder of the company slogan: “We Are Committed to Safety!,” Algroy said.