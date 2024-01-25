Swedish bank SEB has recruited DNB’s Yannic Yvon in a new role as head of debt advisory at the investment banking unit.

Yvon, who will be based in Oslo, will work with all sectors, including shipping, but his focus will be on energy, infrastructure and private equity.

He has been head of corporate & infrastructure debt at competitor DNB in Oslo for the past five years, and was responsible for a number of “high-profile” Nordic debt advisory mandates.

Carlo Lugani, head of debt capital markets at SEB, said: “Debt advisory is an important strategic priority for investment banking and will enhance our offering as a leading energy transition bank in addition to supporting our originate-to-distribute ambitions.”

Yvon has worked for SEB before as a senior loan originator. He has also been a vice president at Deutsche Bank in London.

“SEB has the ideal platform to become a leader in Nordic debt advisory services. I am truly excited to return to SEB and enable our clients to draw on a global pool of debt sources and identify and secure leading terms in increasingly complex credit markets,” Yvon said.

He will take up his new position during the summer.