Norwegian singer Melanneyn has received a boost to her bank balance thanks to backing from the Vill Vill Vest — Wild Wild West — festival and shipowner Espen Galtung Dosvig.

The artist, whose real name is Anney Niyokindi, has been awarded a grant of NOK 100,000 ($9,200), the Bergensavisen newspaper reported.

The money is awarded once a year to help new acts.

“I didn’t see it coming at all,” said the singer.

“I have had so much focus on preparing for Wild Wild West that I have not had time to apply for funding. I knew that there was zero kroner in the Melanneyn account after this festival and that I had to apply for funds. But then this came, and I was completely shocked.”

The cash will help pay for studio time, technical advice on sound, photoshoots and marketing.

Article continues below the advert

The festival said: “We have chosen, together with Espen Galtung Dosvig, to award the Vill Vill Vest scholarship to Anney on the basis of the entirety of her musical expression.”

Melanneyn is inspired by afrobeat, jazz, soul and hip-hop.

Debut single

She has just released her debut single, Sweet Potato, the video for which is on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Galtung Dosvig’s EGD Holding made a big profit from selling a chemical tanker bought two years ago.

The 25,600-dwt Bow Emma (built 2009) went for $24m to unnamed Chinese interests.

VesselsValue has a valuation of $20.4m on the ship, which EGD bought from Iino Lines of Japan for $16.5m in July 2021.

The vessel will also have made a healthy profit trading in Odfjell’s pool in strong markets in the intervening two years.

EGD has been controlled by the Galtung Dosvig family since 1907.

Espen Galtung Dosvig has 100% of the shares.