Eight years ago, Greece’s radical leftist Syriza party set out to change capitalism as we know it and nearly crashed the country out of Europe’s single currency.

Since 24 September, it has been led by a former shipping asset player and Goldman Sachs trader.

Stefanos Kasselakis, 35, founder of shipping outfits Tiptree Marine, SwiftBulk and SwiftTanker, won a Syriza party member vote to become its chairman and thereby Greece’s opposition leader.