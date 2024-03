Singapore is to make further changes to its foreign work pass policies in a move which will impact the city state’s maritime and offshore industries.

Chief among the changes is a reduction in the dependency ratio ceiling (RDC) which specifies the ratio of foreign workers to local employes in a company.

Firms in the shipyard sector will be able to hire up to three work permit holders for each local employee from 1 January 2026, down from the current three-and-a-half.