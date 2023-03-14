TradeWinds’ Green Seas has held its first live event, with a discussion in New York about the investments that are being made today in alternative fuels.

Shipowners and operators participating in the Green Seas Fuels Forum included those that have adopted or made investments in a variety of technologies and fuels, including methanol, LNG, biofuels, wind propulsion, hydrogen fuel cells and batteries.

Cargill Ocean Transportation global operations director Eman Abdalla, for example, said her company wanted to cut short the chicken-and-egg debate that holds back alternative fuels.