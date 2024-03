Copenhagen-based towage and maritime services giant Svitzer has beefed up its management team ahead of its split from parent AP Moller-Maersk.

The Danish parent said last month the subsidiary was being spun off into a separately listed company as the Maersk group focuses on core container logistics operations.

Svitzer announced on Monday that former Torm executive Christian Lintner has been appointed as head of treasury from 1 May.