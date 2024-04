Svitzer Europe has appointed Sara Gerdner Kalle as its new chief commercial officer.

Gerdner Kalle joins the towage giant from the position as the head of the e-commerce logistics team at Maersk APAC.

“The opportunity to join Svitzer as the CCO for Europe was incredibly appealing due to the company’s established reputation in maritime services, its commitment to safety and sustainability, and the chance to work with a diverse, talented team,” Gerdner Kalle said in a statement.