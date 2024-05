Lim Oon Kuin, founder of collapsed Singapore oil trading and tanker empire Hin Leong Trading, was found guilty on Friday of two counts of cheating and one count of encouraging forgery with intent to deceive.

State Courts judge Toh Han Li ruled that the 81-year-old Lim cheated HSBC Holdings of $111.6m by instructing a Hin Leong employee to forge documents.