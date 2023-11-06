Italian businessman Carlo Luzzatto has been appointed as chief executive and general director of Italian classification society RINA, where he will replace Ugo Salerno.

Salerno has steered the company for more than two decades since taking the reins in June 2002.

He will retain his position as executive president and continue to play an advisory role, using his connections to help the company.

The leadership transition comes at a time of significant momentum for RINA.

It will coincide with the acquisition by institutional investment company Fondo Italiano d’Investimento of a minority stake in the Genoa-based inspection, certification and engineering body.

Two months ago, the investment fund agreed to acquire up to 33% of RINA as part of a plan for the classification society to make its stock market debut within the next three to five years.

Article continues below the advert

Salerno told TradeWinds he had been looking for a replacement for two years and that Luzzatto was the “perfect choice”.

Luzzatto brings over 30 years of experience from the energy, aerospace and infrastructure sectors.

He has held senior leadership positions in Italy and internationally with public and private companies, including General Electric and Ansaldo Energia, and most recently with Parma-based construction and engineering firm Impresa Pizzarotti.

Carlo Luzzatto is RINA’s new chief executive. Photo: RINA

Transformation

Salerno has transformed RINA into a company that is barely recognisable from the one he joined some 21 years ago, after working at Coeclerici, which was focused on dry bulk at the time.

Back then, the Genoa-based classification society was exposed only to the marine sector and had revenues of less than €90m ($96m) and more than 700 employees.

Over two decades, Salerno has built up the company to report revenues this year of around €800m while employing a permanent workforce of over 6,000.

While marine has shrunk to only 27% of its activity, the classed fleet has, nevertheless, grown from 30m gt in 2002 to 75m gt today.

Salerno will remain with RINA, which is majority-owned by nonprofit organisation Registro Italiano Navale, until new investors are on board, after which the goal would be to prepare the company for a listing on the stock exchange.

That could still take up to three years, said Salerno.

While RINA had grown to be the largest consulting engineering company in Italy, the plan was to grow it further, he added.

“This [is] not a point of arrival, but one where we will be able to build,” Salerno said.

Salerno, who turns 70 on 21 November, will also be involved in deciding which investments the company makes as chairman of the board of directors.

Shipowner Paolo d’Amico, the chairman of Registro Italiano Navale, said the new management team “will provide further momentum to RINA’s already brilliant growth trajectory”.