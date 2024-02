Rhett Hatcher will join the UK Chamber of Shipping as chief executive in mid-March, replacing Sarah Treseder, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years.

A Royal Navy retiree, Hatcher joins the shipowners’ organisation from the UK Hydrographic Office, where he was the national hydrographer and deputy chief executive.

He has held senior appointments at the Ministry of Defence, where he was responsible for global strategy, operations and defence engagement.