Major Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis and a key executive for the Angelicoussis Group indicated they are both sticking with LNG as a fuel.

Both the Capital Maritime & Trading chairman and Sveinung Stohle, the deputy chief executive at Angelicoussis Group, said existing infrastructure and fuel availability is a key benefit of the fuel.

Their comments come amid growing orders for vessels that run on methanol and mounting criticism of LNG’s role in decarbonisation because of methane emissions.