Vassilios Demetriades, who was Cyprus’ shipping deputy minister until last month, is considering whether to submit his name as a European candidate for election to lead the International Maritime Organization.

The former European Commission policymaker is consulting his government and close advisors over whether to enter what observers believe is an unusually open race to be secretary general of the IMO for the next four years.

“I have been approached by a number of people to consider standing, but so far there is nothing concrete,” he told TradeWinds.