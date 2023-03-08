An initiative to promote women working in the maritime fuelling sector is tweaking its name as the industry embraces the full range of future fuels.

The creatively named Women in Gas-fuelled Shipping, or WiGS, which was set up through the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) in late 2019 to support gender diversity and inclusion in the sector, will become Women in Green Shipping as the world marks International Women’s Day.

SGMF head of operations Krishna Ruparelia, who was instrumental in setting up WiGS, said that in the past 18 months, SGMF has come into contact with women working in a broader range of sectors such as ammonia, methanol and biofuels, who stress that their roles are about decarbonising shipping.