Policy changes at Norway’s Wilhelmsen Group have resulted in new-energy boss Jan Eyvin Wang resigning from the board of Swiss satellite company Astrocast.

Astrocast said in a filing to the Oslo bourse that Wang’s position had been under discussion at board level for “some time” due to unspecified “policy changes” at his main employer.

“As such, Wang will not be in a position to attend to the board position with Astrocast,” the company added.