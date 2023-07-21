The union whose strikes have shuttered ports across Canada’s West Coast has decided to tentative settlement agreement up for a vote, just days after rejecting the deal and returning to the picket lines.
Canada’s labour rollercoaster: Dockers union makes about-face, putting contract deal up for a vote
Striking, then not striking, then striking and not striking again, ILWU members gear up to put labour dispute on hold … or not
21 July 2023 21:02 GMT Updated 21 July 2023 21:02 GMT
By
in Miami