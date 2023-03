Dutch port movement reporting company Royal Dirkzwager is the latest shipping outfit to suffer a cyber-attack.

Following the attack on DNV in January, the Rotterdam-based company that monitors more than 200,000 ship movements a year was reportedly hit with ransomware from the Play group, also known as PlayCrypt.

Play has racked up a number of high-profile ransomware attacks since June 2022, recently exploiting a loophole in Microsoft Exchange.