Ships crewed by Ukrainians face significant difficulties from Monday as Russia starts new rules limiting entry to the country, the American Club says.

An order from 6 October, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, imposes a temporary entry restriction for all Ukrainians aged over 14 save for a road crossing from neighbouring Latvia and via Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

The ruling does not mention seafarers, but the insurance group said it believed the measures are likely to affect port calls for vessels with Ukrainian crews.