Canadian bulker owner Fednav is narrowing its focus to shipping after clinching a major divestment deal to offload its port and logistics interests.

Logistec Stevedoring, a subsidiary of Toronto-listed Logistec Corp, has agreed a $105m deal to buy the divisions.

The transaction comprises Canadian and US terminals, including the Federal Marine Terminals arm.

The Pathy family-controlled shipowner is also selling logistics division, Fednav Direct.