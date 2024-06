Ship agency giant Inchcape Shipping Services has expanded further by snapping up the Norwegian port and agency operations of Grieg Group.

The company said it is paying an unspecified sum for Grieg Logistics, calling it an “exciting development”.

The buyer added Grieg Logistics is a “renowned” brand inside and outside Norway, operating terminals at Tonsberg, Mosjoen and Skalevik, as well as ship agencies along the coast.