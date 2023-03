The Port of Los Angeles has expanded its green corridors initiative across the Pacific to include two ports in Japan.

Both the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama have agreed to establish a Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) partnership with the US west coast port in the coming year.

The initiative, which is aimed at reducing emissions along their respective trade routes and promoting low- and zero-carbon ships and fuels, follows on from similar agreements with the ports of Shanghai and Singapore.