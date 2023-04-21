The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) has accused a dockworker union of causing further disruptions at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, although both sides have said that talks are moving forward on reaching a new labour contract.

On Thursday, the PMA said International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) dockworkers have carried out unnecessary inspections at both ports in an effort to disrupt their day-to-day activity.

“While significant progress has been achieved in coast-wise contract negotiations, several key issues remain unresolved,” said the PMA, which represents 70 ocean carriers and terminal operators at 29 west coast ports in the US.