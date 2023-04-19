PSA International has moved swiftly to expand its new cargo solutions arm with the acquisition of a majority stake in a Turkish logistics company.

The Singapore container terminal operator has agreed to acquire 75% of the shares of privately held ALISAN Logistics.

The Turkish company is described as being active in fast moving consumer goods, chemicals, automotive industries and agro business.

“We strongly believe in the long-term growth potential of Turkey and this investment reaffirms our strategic focus in extending PSA’s network and capabilities to serve cargo owners,” said PSA Group chief executive Tan Chong Meng.