Singapore container terminal operator PSA International saw full-year net profit decline by over 6% in 2023 due to what it described as “challenging market conditions”.

The state-back company said net income was SGD 1.46bn ($1.1bn), against the SGD 1.56bn achieved in 2022, according to figures released on Friday.

Revenue for the year showed a year-on-year decline of over 11% to just above SGD 7bn as the company was also hit by weak trade demand.