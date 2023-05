The Port of Milford Haven, the UK’s largest energy port, has reported a surge in full-year profit for 2022 thanks to the shift in global energy trades caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Profit before interest more than doubled to £3.3m ($4.1m) at the Welsh port, while sales jumped 59% year-on-year to £39.4m.

Milford Haven’s core business, the port authority, brought much of the increased bottom line with cargo entering the port up 28% to 38.9m