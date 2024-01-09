A new white paper sponsored by two John Fredriksen companies and Trafigura is calling for radical change in a bunker sector rife with “questionable” practices.

The fuel supply joint venture TFG Marine, owned by the trading giant, Frontline and Golden Ocean Group, asked expert Adrian Tolson to examine how the industry can modernise.

In the paper, Tolson, owner of 2050 Marine Energy and a director at the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), makes the case for the widespread use of calibrated mass flow metres (MFMs) to eradicate costly inaccuracies.